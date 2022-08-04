HONOLULU (KHON2) – What’s your favorite outdoor activity to do while in Hawaii?

Is it running along the beach? Hiking to see a waterfall? Or do you like to take it easy and enjoy a cocktail by the pool?

Go Hawaii, a Hawaii travel website, has a list of popular activities for the entire family.

The activities range from things you can do in an afternoon to activities that might take the entire day.

Top 6 outdoor activities in Hawaii

Surfing Snorkeling Scuba Diving Mountain Tubing Parasailing Deep Sea Fishing

Many people say Hawaii is the birthplace of surfing. Throughout the islands, you can find different organizations to take surfing lessons.

Snorkeling and scuba diving is the perfect way to see tropical fish, green sea turtles and coral reef. You can either pay to go out on a snorkeling cruise or pick a popular beach to snorkel at.

Mountain tubing is a fun day activity offered on Kauai. You’ll need a headlamp while passing through the caves and will experience the beauty of Kauai from the comfort of your water tube. Tickets sell out fast so if interested click here.

For more information about these outdoor activities head to Go Hawaii’s website.