HONOLULU (KHON2) — Something unique about Hawaii is walking into a 7-Eleven and grabbing food only found in Hawaii.

For instance, nori wraps, Spam musubi, freshly made manapua and bento boxes aren’t typically found in 7-elevens on the mainland.

For many Hawaii residents, gas station food is a sort of comfort food where you know you can get something cheap, quick, warm and will fill you up fast.

Hawaii has more than 60 7-Eleven locations across the islands having basically the same menu no matter the store you walk into.

7-Eleven stores in Hawaii carry around 120 different fresh food items including 10 varieties of the popular Spam musubi. The products are delivered fresh to every store nightly.

Debbie Lee Soon is the senior food category manager for 7-Eleven and said their stores are so much more than their Slurpee machines.

“We’ve actually always been focused on our fresh food,” said Lee Soon. “I think people would be really surprised to know about the quality of our food.”

Top gas station picks:

Spam Musubi

Teriyaki Chicken Bento

Nori Rolls

Ham, Egg & Cheese Sandwich on Sweetbread

Breakfast Scramble Bento

Taquitos

Manapua

Hokkaido Pan

Malasada

For more information about the different food 7-Eleven offers or for a list of locations head to 7-Eleven Hawaii’s website.