HONOLULU (KHON2) — There were more visitors from the U.S. West than the U.S. East in July, according to preliminary visitor statistics released by the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean that they generated more income for Hawaii.

It’s no surprise that with more U.S. West visitors, they spent more money in total for the first seven months of 2022 and for the month of July. Though there were less U.S. East visitors, data showed that they still spent more money on a daily average in Hawaii.

U.S. WEST

In July 2022, there were 528,319 visitors from the U.S. West, an increase of 14.2% compared to 462,676 visitors in July 2019.



from the U.S. West, an increase of 14.2% compared to 462,676 visitors in July 2019. U.S. West visitors spent $973.8 million in July 2022, up 45.4% from $669.8 million in July 2019.



in July 2022, up 45.4% from $669.8 million in July 2019. U.S. West visitors spent a daily average of $211 per person in July 2022, an increase of 27.6% compared to $165 per person in July 2019.



in July 2022, an increase of 27.6% compared to $165 per person in July 2019. 79.1% of U.S. West visitors in July 2022 visited Hawaii before, while 20.9% were first-time visitors.

51.4% stayed in hotels, 18.6% stayed in condos, 12.7% stayed in rental homes, 10.8% stayed with friends and relatives, and 10.7% stayed in timeshares.



Spending on lodging, food and beverage, transportation, shopping, entertainment and recreation all increased compared to the first seven months in 2019.



The first seven months of 2022 saw 3,151,554 visitors from the U.S. West, a 15.8% increase compared to 2,720,989 visitors in the first seven months of 2019.



from the U.S. West, a compared to 2,720,989 visitors in the first seven months of 2019. U.S. West visitors spent $5.9 billion in the first seven months of 2022, a 43.7% increase compared to $4.11 billion in the first seven months of 2019.



of 2022, a compared to $4.11 billion in the first seven months of 2019. U.S. West visitors spent a daily average of $217 per person in the first seven months of 2022, a 24.6% increase compared to a $174 average in the first seven months of 2019.

U.S. EAST

In July 2022, there were 249,157 visitors from the U.S. East, a 2.3% increase compared to the 243,498 visitors in July 2019.



from the U.S. East, a 2.3% increase compared to the 243,498 visitors in July 2019. U.S. East visitors spent $643.4 million in July 2022, up 26% from $510.7 million in July 2019.



in July 2022, up 26% from $510.7 million in July 2019. U.S. East visitors spent a daily average of $260 per person in July 2022, a 20.1% increase compared to $216 per person in July 2019.



in July 2022, a 20.1% increase compared to $216 per person in July 2019. 56.4% of U.S. East visitors in July 2022 visited Hawaii before, while 43.6% were first-time visitors.

58.8% stayed in hotels, 15.9% stayed in condos, 13.5% stayed in rental homes, 11.1% stayed with friends and relatives, and 8.3% stayed in timeshares.



Spending on lodging, food and beverage, transportation, shopping, entertainment and recreation all increased compared to the first seven months in 2019.



The first seven months of 2022 saw 1,513,861 visitors from the U.S. East, a 5.9% increase compared to 1,429,858 visitors in the first seven months of 2019.



from the U.S. East, a compared to 1,429,858 visitors in the first seven months of 2019. U.S. East visitors spent $3.75 billion in the first seven months of 2022, a 28.5% increase compared to $2.92 billion in the first seven months of 2019.



of 2022, a compared to $2.92 billion in the first seven months of 2019. U.S. East visitors spent a daily average of $249 per person in the first seven months of 2022, a 18.5% increase compared to a $210 average in the first seven months of 2019.

To see the rest of the monthly visitor statistics, click here.