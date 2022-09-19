HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s been quite the journey for Cyril Derreumaux who left San Francisco, California, to solo paddle across 2,400 nautical miles of the Pacific Ocean to get to Hawaii. He’s been out at sea since June, completely alone in navigating his biggest life adventure to date which really began several years ago when he started training for it.

Almost three months in, Derreumaux is less than 150 miles from Hilo, Hawaii. Excitement is building for his arrival on Tuesday, Sept. 20, and the public is invited to be part of this grand celebration.

A paddle out is being held at Hilo Bay by the tip of the jetty wall. Organizers are asking paddlers to meet in front of the canoe clubs at 10:45 a.m. Derreumaux is expected to arrive at the Wailoa Sampan Basin and Boat Harbor at the slip across Suisan Fish Market. Click here for details and to see the map.

A Facebook livestream is scheduled to begin at around 10:30 a.m. Hawaii time depending on how quickly Derreumaux is moving along. Click here for the latest updates.

In an interview with KHON2 back in May, Derreumaux shared that there’s nothing that can prepare you to handle 14-foot waves in 35-knots of winds on a 23-foot kayak, other than going through it.

“When it comes to learning about crossing an ocean as a solo person, you can read all the books you want, you can talk to all the people that have done it before, you can listen to all the podcast you want, you can even have done it before as a team, there is nothing that will prepare you for what’s actually coming other than living through it,” Derreumaux said. “That’s called experience, and it’s as raw as it gets, believe me.”

Every day, Derreumaux’s team has been posting updates on his social media pages, and if you’ve been following him on this journey, that is a gift to him.

If you have any questions about Tuesday’s paddle out, email sophias0422@gmail.com.