HONOLULU(KHON2) — The weather is to blame for headaches at airports statewide Wednesday, Nov. 29 with airlines reporting dozens of flight cancellations and delays.

There were minor delays.

“We was on the tarmac probably about 15-20 minutes,” explained Reginald Cunningham who was flying back home to Oahu from Kauai.

And much longer ones.

“Like five hours total,” said Alanna Oddefson, who was visiting Maui and Oahu from Toronto, Canada. “So we lost a whole day.”

It was a rough day for travelers in the islands.

Mary Talivakaola said her family’s flight from Los Angeles to Honolulu was diverted to Maui. After being stuck there for hours, they finally made it to Honolulu, but missed their connecting flight home to New Zealand.

“Because of the delay now we have to fly back to San Francisco and then fly back to Aukland for a thirteen hour flight,” Talivakaola said.

The reason for all the problems: the weather.

In a statement Hawaiian Airlines said:

“Due to inclement weather conditions affecting the state, we’ve had to cancel seven neighbor island flights as well as delay several other flights.”

Mokulele Airlines Chief Marketing Officer Keith Sisson said they’ve had to cancel at least 20 flights due to poor visibility.

Julia Biumerger, a visitor from Switzerland who was delayed for hours on her flight from Kona to Oahu, said they also dealt with a lot of turbulence.

“It was very bumpy yes actually,” Biumerger explained.

All those delays creating a log jam of people in the baggage claim area.

With a number of flights delayed from the neighbor islands, Hawaiian Airlines directed everyone to come to baggage claim 8. Crowds formed from all of those waiting to pick up their luggage.

That held up passengers yet again. Many of them waiting over an hour trying to get all of their bags.

“It was awful,” Oddefson said. “What can you do? It’s traveling.”

Work on one of the runways (8L) at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport was scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The project runs through Friday, Dec. 8.

Hawaii Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen said they postponed it an hour to give all of the delayed flights a chance to land. And he said it shouldn’t impact things moving forward either.

“We still have three other runways for landing. So we don’t see this as big issues for delaying flights,” Sniffen said. “We don’t anticipate in and we’re hopeful that the weather clears up is clear for everybody and we back to business as usual tomorrow.”