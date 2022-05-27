HONOLULU (KHON2) — For the month of April, “a total of 818,268 visitors came to Hawaii in April 2022, representing a 96.3% recovery from April 2019.”

The highest recovery rate since the start of the pandemic. In April, visitors spent $1.6 billion compared to $1.32 billion spent in April of 2019. A 21% increase within a three-year span.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

There were fewer visitors who traveled to Hawaii in April, 818,268, compared to 849,397 in April 2019 who traveled by air and by cruise ships. The average stay in Hawaii was a bit longer, 8.68 days compared to 8.25 days in April 2019, according to the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism.

Visitors came from the West and East of the U.S., Japan, Canada, and International Markets that consist of Oceania, Europe, Other Asia, Latin America, Guam, Philippines, and the Pacific Islands.

The month of April brought the highest recovery rate of visitor spending and arrivals since February 2020. It was also the 12th consecutive month in which visitor arrivals from the continental U.S. surpassed the same month’s level in 2019. Daily spending by U.S. visitors increased by 24.5 percent, which supported our communities, businesses and state tax revenues.” DBEDT DIRECTOR MIKE MCCARTNEY

McCartney anticipates the return of Japanese visitors in the next few months.

“The increase of tour groups from Japan will allow us to continue our pivot towards educating all visitors about Hawai‘i’s culture and managing our state’s resources so they can continue to remain healthy,” said McCartney.

As tourism increases over the summer, the Hawai’i Tourism Authority has implemented the Destination Management Action Plans to educate the visitors on Hawaii’s people and cultural values.

HTA is guided by the overarching principle of Malama Ku’u Home – to care for our beloved home. Remember, the cultural value of malama signifies our kamaʻāina way of life, and a community-wide call to action that will enhance the quality of living in Hawai’i for generations to come.” HTA PRESIDENT AND CEO JOHN DE FRIES

McCartney said factors into travelers’ decisions on where to visit include competition from other destinations worldwide, inflation and currency exchange challenges, fuel prices, labor and supply chain issues and competitive service and quality levels.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

“To stay relevant and keep Hawai‘i top of mind, it is vital to malama our home so that it is a place where we want to live and others want to visit,” said McCartney.