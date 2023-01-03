HONOLULU (KHON2) — A perfect way to start off the New Year on Oahu is checking out a botanical garden.

Oahu has numerous botanical gardens sprinkled throughout the island. Most gardens on Oahu are free, making it the perfect cheap activity to do with your family or group of friends.

Wahiawa Botanical Garden is cradled between the Waianae and Koolau mountain ranges in Central Oahu.

It’s called the “tropical jewel” due to its 27-acre garden and forested ravine that dates to the 1930’s.

Wahiawa Botanical Garden

In the 1930’s the land was used by sugar planters as an experimental arboretum.

Liliʻuokalani Botanical Garden is located in the heart of Honolulu and called “a garden for Native Hawaiian Plants.”

Portions of this botanical garden were once the property and favorite picnic grounds of Queen Liliʻuokalani.

She later donated her land to the City and County of Honolulu for the public’s enjoyment. This developing garden is home to a number of native Hawaiian plants.

Liliʻuokalani Botanical Garden

Hoʻomaluhia Botanical Garden is located in Kaneohe and known as “to make a place of peace and tranquility.”

You have the option to walk the grounds or drive through 400 acres in windward Oahu.

This botanical garden opened in 1982 and features plantings from major tropical regions around the world grouped geographically.

Because admission to these botanical gardens are free you are advised to take things slow and do a self-guided tour.

The Honolulu Botanical Gardens have volunteer positions available and welcomes your help.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer or for more information head to their website.