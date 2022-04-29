HONOLULU (KHON2) — Luxury tour operator Kensington Tours is doing business in Hawaii for the first time and has just released a new collection of Hawaii itineraries for those seeking an adventure in the islands. These private-guided tours give people an opportunity to travel with the state’s top local guides.

“It’s been specially curated with our discerning clientele in mind, and our in-destination partners have trusting relationships with the local communities, ensuring our guests will be welcomed with open arms,” said Helen Giontsis, President of Kensington Tours.

Kensington Tours said it’s a new way to experience Hawaii through the eyes of a local tour guide who will ensure visitors get the best adventures in an environmentally and culturally respectful way.

The collection of itineraries features touring on Oahu, Maui, Kauai and the Big Island, with the option to customize day-to-day activities. From the historic Pearl Harbor on Oahu to Kauai’s endless beaches, no two trips are the same. Kensington Tours Destination Experts will work closely with clients to design their perfect vacation and take care of a range of services, including flights, car rentals, luau reservations and more.

These Hawaii tours go from $5,499 to $15,048 per person, according to their website. Here are the packages currently being offered, priced lowest to highest:

OAHU & MAUI SIGNATURE

9 days, starting from $5,499 per person

Learn how Hawaii’s modern history has been shaped at the Pearl Harbor Memorial.

Take to Oahu’s North Shore for some of the island’s most beautiful coastlines.

Feel like you’re on “top of the world” at Haleakala’s summit.

Become an honored guest at a traditional Luau in Maui.

Featuring a curated selection of premier accommodations.

Historic Hawaii: Oahu & Big Island

10 days, starting from $8,720 per person

Pay homage to the heroes of the past at the Pearl Harbor Memorial.

Picnic under the stars atop Hawaii’s highest point, Mauna Kea.

Embrace the spirit of aloha during an unforgettable traditional luau.

Study active lava flows on the Big Island with your private guide.

Showcasing a curated selection of premier accommodations.

Active Hawaii: Big Island & Kauai

9 days, starting from $8,919 per person

Trek the world-famous volcanoes of Big Island with your private guide.

Take your adventure to new heights in a helicopter tour of Kilauea & the Kohala Coast.

Marvel at the splendor of the Napali Coast in a rafting & sea cave expedition.

Hike the polychromatic Waimea Canyon for unforgettable panoramic views.

Featuring a curated selection of premier accommodations.

Garden & Valley Isles: Maui & Kauai

12 days, starting from $10,092 per person

Witness an unforgettable sunrise over the Haleakala shield volcano.

Soar over emerald cliffs and cascading waterfalls during an incredible helicopter tour.

Drink in the beauty of Kauai’s Napali Coast in a catamaran excursion.

Snorkel the inviting waters surrounding the otherworldly Molokini crater.

Showcasing a curated selection of premier accommodations.

Hawaii In-Depth: Oahu, Maui & Big Island

15 days, starting from $12,705 per person

Experience the best of three world-famous Hawaiian islands.

Take a drive along the Road To Hana, Maui’s legendary stretch of roadway.

Hike the Big Island’s volcanic landscape & snorkel Kona’s pristine waters.

Soar over Kilauea and Kohala Coast in an incredible helicopter tour.

Showcasing a curated selection of premier accommodations.

Magical Maui

9 days, starting from $14,310 per person

Explore the natural wonders of Upcountry Maui with your private guide.

Soar above Haleakala and Hana in an exclusive helicopter tour.

Board your own luxury catamaran and seek out Maui’s majestic humpback whales.

Drink in the island’s laidback style with plenty of time at leisure.

Featuring a stay at an unforgettable luxe accommodation.

Hawaii & Bora Bora: Ultimate Romance

12 days, starting from $15,048 per person

Explore Hawaii’s natural beauty with a private guided hike up Diamond Head.

Take in the pro surfers and dramatic landscapes of Oahu’s North Shore.

Experience a cultural deep dive with an authentic luau at the Polynesian Cultural Center.

Discover hidden lagoons and crystal clear beaches in Bora Bora’s stunning waters.

Stay at a curated selection of enchanting tropical retreats.

