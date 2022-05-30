HONOLULU (KHON2) — Tired of doing the same hikes while living or visiting Maui? Here is a list of four underrated hikes the whole family can enjoy.

Every year Maui has hundreds of thousands of visitors flying in to see the lush mountains and beautiful sunsets.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Hiking trails can be found all throughout the island with most of them available year round due to sunny weather.

Here’s a list of hikes you should check out:

Redwood Trail

This dog friendly trail starts at Polipoli Springs State Recreation Area at 6,200′ elevation and the trail end in the old Civilian Conservation Corps camp and a three-way junction.

This trail is 1.7 mile long and the difficulty is moderate. For more information on directions click here.

Plum Trail

This pedestrian only trail begins at the old Civilian Conservation Corps area and climbs gradually across the mountains through a planted forest of ash, redwood, sugi, and other species until it joins the Haleakala Ridge Trail.

Numerous plum trees bearing fruit during the summer can be found along the trail.

You can take your dog with you on this 1.7-mile-long hike as long as they are on a leash. For more information on directions click here.

Haleakala Ridge Trail

This 1.6-mile-long trail starts above Polipoli Springs State Recreation Area on the Skyline switchback at 6,500′ elevation and works down the crest of the southwest rift of Haleakala past the Plum Trail junction to the lower forest reserve boundary at 5,600′ elevation.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources say spectacular views extend in all directions.

The trail passes alternatively through rough cinders, native scrub brush, grassy swales and a planted forest of pines, eucalyptus and other tree species.

The trail joins the end of the Polipoli Trail leading back to the park 0.3 mile from the top. At 1.2 mile the trail joins the Plum Trail.

There are many other trails in the area, part of an extensive system administered by the State’s Trail and Access system, Nā Ala Hele.

Ke Ala Loa O Maui / Pilani Trail

This is a rugged coastal 3-mile trail over largely barren lava, offering views of the Hana Coast and Slopes of Haleakala, as well as stands of native hala trees and small offshore islets.

Start at the State Park and make your way to the shoreline at Pailoa Bay and head southeast.

You are asked to be respectful of gravesites within the park area, and to stay outside of these areas, indicated by low stone walls and stone platforms.

Allow at least 2 hours for the hike. You may also make a full day of it and continue along the beach to Hana Bay, where food is available, and swimming is accessible.

Get more coronavirus news: COVID vaccines, boosters and Safe Travels information

For more information on these trails head to Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resource’s website.