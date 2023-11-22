HONOLULU (KHON2) — Travelers from Oahu have one more good reason to be thankful. Flying out turned out surprisingly smooth for many of them. Officials say many travelers planned ahead and left earlier this week.

On the day that’s been called the busiest during Thanksgiving weekend, travelers got a pleasant surprise.

“Checking in was easy so we’re talking five minutes. I thought it would be worse but no, I didn’t see security yet, but it looks like everything’s moving,” said Henry Adaniya, who’s flying to San Jose.

“So far so good!” That’s what travelers are telling us as they check in, the lines are shorter than they expected and they can only hope things go as smoothly when they return.

Speaking of surprises, traveler Aaron Goodstein has one planned for his mother in Washington.

“It’s gonna be knocking on the door Thanksgiving morning and saying ‘Happy Thanksgiving.’ You got room for one more?” he said.

For him and many others flying out on Wednesday, the possibility of chaos at the airports wasn’t about to stop them from getting to their destination.

“That doesn’t scare me one bit. I’m all for it. I’m like, I love it, people get stressed out. I’m just like why, if you do everything in advance, you’re well prepared,” said Goodstein.

“This is the first time in six years that I’m traveling with my whole family because I have a son coming from Omaha to meet us,” Dara Miyamoto, who’s headed for Washington.

“So it is sort of a family reunion?” KHON2 asked.

“Yeah, a family reunion, I guess,” she said.

“We do it because Thanksgiving is a time for family and we’re just gonna jump over whatever hurdles just to get to family,” said Earlynn Lopes, who’s flying to Hilo.

TSA say it appears many travelers left earlier this week, but the agency is prepared for any busy surges fro the rest of the weekend.

“We have full staffing complement in all of our locations and we’re opening lanes based on passenger projections. So that’s been going really smoothly and I anticipate going pretty smoothly into the weekend,” said Nanea Vasta, TSA Federal Security Director for Pacific Airports.

Vasta says travelers shouldn’t assume that the rest of the weekend will be this easy though. She says they should still arrive at the airport early.

“As long as they get here with enough time to check in at the ticket counters. Some of the carriers have added extra flights. So there might be some flights stacked on top of each other and busier in the lobbies with everybody trying to check in at once,” she said.