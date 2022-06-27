HONOLULU (KHON2) — The summer months are a busy time for visitors in Hawaii. With school out and summer vacations in full swing many people opt to take a family vacation to the islands.

Fourth of July weekend is just around the corner which brings a different type of tourist to the islands. Ones that want to come, eat good food, relax on the beach and watch fireworks.

Over the past two years many people have opted to stay home and do the popular ‘staycation’ however with most of the state and country vaccinated, people are feeling ready to travel once again in 2022.

A recent study found 72% of Americans have traveled or plan to travel in 2022. However, a big consideration that comes with travel is remembering proper travel etiquette.

Paysbig.com asked more than one thousand people between the ages of 18-84 their thoughts on travel etiquette and the do’s and don’ts when flying on an airplane.

Their study found 90% think it is unacceptable to take your shoes and socks off on a plane. Ninety-four percent think it’s acceptable to take smelly food on a flight.

Fifty-nine percent think it is acceptable to wear pajamas on a plane and 78% think it’s acceptable to ask someone to swap seats on a plane.

Lastly, 65% say it’s okay to talk to someone next to you on a plane where 35% believe it is annoying and would rather not.

When booking a hotel 28% believe it is acceptable to leave a hotel room messy or dirty when they check out.

Only 12% think it is acceptable to leave a vacation rental messy or dirty when they check out and 31% always leave a tip when staying at a hotel where only 12% of people said they leave tips for their Airbnb hosts.

The pandemic has changed the way many Americans travel. The study found 45% think people are less self-aware and more rude while travelling because of the pandemic.

Although it is no longer a requirement to wear a mask on flights 66% of American travelers will continue to wear a mask on an airplane.

To read the full study or for more information on travel etiquette head to Paysbig.com or click here.