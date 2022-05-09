HONOLULU (KHON2) — While vacationing in Hawaii you’ll want to try some Hawaii classic cocktails. From Mai Tais to Mango Martinis, Hawaii always puts a spin on the types of yummy drinks to enjoy while in paradise.

Many restaurants and bars infuse the vibrant tropical fruit into their specialty cocktails. Hideout at the Laylow serves Modern Hapa Hawaiian cuisine morning, noon and night in a relaxed open lanai setting.

Fuchsia Yamashiro, the general manager of Hideout at The Laylow, said their most popular drink request is their signature Mai Tai.

“At Hideout, our most popular drink is The Laylow “Hawaiian Style” Mai Tai featuring Old Lahaina Silver and Dark Rum, Dry Curacao, Orgeat, Pineapple, Lime, and Lilikoi.”

Using local ingredients and flavors such as lilikoi, pineapple and mangos is important to Yamashiro. Along with adapting their menus to reflect the current season.

“Apart from The Laylow “Hawaiian Style” Mai Tai, our cocktail menu changes seasonally. Our summer cocktail menu is set to debut on June 1st with refreshing concoctions that will be sure to beat the heat. We try to incorporate local flora for garnishes and source from local farmers to infuse seasonal flavors.”

The top five popular drinks to try when coming to Hawaii are:

Mai Tai

Hawaiian Margarita

Mango Martini

Lava Flow

Blue Hawaii

Some restaurants offer these tasty drinks without the alcohol so everyone can enjoy them.

“We love to use local ingredients and flavors such as lilikoi, pineapple, mango, and li hing mui in our cocktails,” said Yamashiro.” Locally produced spirits such as Pau Maui Vodka, Old Lahaina Rum, and Fid Street Gin are also staples in our bar.”