HONOLULU (KHON2) — As inflation keeps rising, Hawaii is currently ranked the most expensive state to live in. No surprise there. Prices typically double those on the mainland when it comes to finding a place to live, and it’s just as expensive to eat here.

The Aloha State has been an unaffordable option for many residents even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, with working families moving elsewhere to get more bang for their buck. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, here’s a list of where people in Hawaii moved to the most in 2019.

The 2019 American Community Survey (ACS) 1-year estimates were released in 2020 and added to the State of Hawaii Data Book 2021. This list is ranked by the largest estimates. Hawaii residents surveyed lived in Hawaii in 2018 and lived in a different state in 2019.

#1. California

Moved from Hawaii to California: 11,985

17.5% of residents that moved

#2. Texas

Moved from Hawaii to Texas: 6,977

10.2% of residents that moved

#3. Washington

Moved from Hawaii to Washington: 5,855

8.6% of residents that moved

#4. Arizona

Moved from Hawaii to Arizona: 4,942

7.2% of residents that moved

#5. Florida

Moved from Hawaii to Florida: 4,103

6% of residents that moved

#6. Nevada

Moved from Hawaii to Nevada: 3,612

5.3% of residents that moved

#7. North Carolina

Moved from Hawaii to North Carolina: 2,955

4.3% of residents that moved

#8. Oregon

Moved from Hawaii to Oregon: 2,798

4.1% of residents that moved

#9. Colorado

Moved from Hawaii to Colorado: 2,782

4.1% of residents that moved

#10. Georgia

Moved from Hawaii to Georgia: 2,069

3% of residents that moved

#11. Virginia

Moved from Hawaii to Virginia: 1,807

2.6% of residents that moved

#12. Oklahoma

Moved from Hawaii to Oklahoma: 1,531

2.2% of residents that moved

#13. Pennsylvania

Moved from Hawaii to Pennsylvania: 1,325

1.9% of residents that moved

#14. New York

Moved from Hawaii to New York: 1,301

1.9% of residents that moved

#15. South Carolina

Moved from Hawaii to South Carolina: 1,280

1.9% of residents that moved

#16. Michigan

Moved from Hawaii to Michigan: 1,124

1.6% of residents that moved

#17. Maryland

Moved from Hawaii to Maryland: 1,059

1.5% of residents that moved

#18. New Mexico

Moved from Hawaii to New Mexico: 949

1.4% of residents that moved

#19. Connecticut

Moved from Hawaii to Connecticut: 912

1.3% of residents that moved

#20. Missouri

Moved from Hawaii to Missouri: 875

1.3% of residents that moved

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, migration data are used to plan government programs and adjust other important geographic data as people move. Information on the characteristics of people who have moved is also important to estimating population changes.