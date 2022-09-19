HONOLULU (KHON2) — As prices continue to climb in Hawaii, it’s no surprise that many locals decide to move out of state to get more bang for their buck. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, residents were relocating to states like California, Texas and Washington.
However, there are thousands of mainlanders who are moving to the islands, willing to pay the price of paradise. Between 2018 and 2019, an estimated 49,000 people made that decision.
Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You
Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, this list ranks the largest estimates of people who moved to Hawaii in 2019 and the states where they lived in the year before. The 2019 American Community Survey (ACS) 1-year estimates were released in 2020 and added to the State of Hawaii Data Book 2021.
#1. California
- Moved from California to Hawaii: 10,954
- 22.3% of residents that moved
#2. Washington
- Moved from Washington to Hawaii: 4,322
- 8.8% of residents that moved
#3. North Carolina
- Moved from North Carolina to Hawaii: 3,524
- 7.2% of residents that moved
#4. Virginia
- Moved from Virginia to Hawaii: 3,107
- 6.3% of residents that moved
#5. Nevada
- Moved from Nevada to Hawaii: 2,641
- 5.4% of residents that moved
#6. Colorado
- Moved from Colorado to Hawaii: 2,190
- 4.5% of residents that moved
#7. New York
- Moved from New York to Hawaii: 1,940
- 3.9% of residents that moved
#8. Florida
- Moved from Florida to Hawaii: 1,858
- 3.8% of residents that moved
#9. Georgia
- Moved from Georgia to Hawaii: 1,836
- 3.7% of residents that moved
#10. Texas
- Moved from Texas to Hawaii: 1,667
- 3.4% of residents that moved
#11. Oregon
- Moved from Oregon to Hawaii: 1,613
- 3.3% of residents that moved
#12. Idaho
- Moved from Idaho to Hawaii: 1,294
- 2.6% of residents that moved
#13. Ohio
- Moved from Ohio to Hawaii: 1,271
- 2.6% of residents that moved
#14. Alaska
- Moved from Alaska to Hawaii: 907
- 1.8% of residents that moved
#15. Arizona
- Moved from Arizona to Hawaii: 803
- 1.6% of residents that moved
#16. Utah
- Moved from Utah to Hawaii: 772
- 1.6% of residents that moved
#17. Missouri
- Moved from Missouri to Hawaii: 729
- 1.5% of residents that moved
#18. New Jersey
- Moved from New Jersey to Hawaii: 668
- 1.4% of residents that moved
#19. Montana
- Moved from Montana to Hawaii: 625
- 1.3% of residents that moved
#20. Tennessee
- Moved from Tennessee to Hawaii: 586
- 1.2% of residents that moved
Check out more news from around Hawaii
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, migration data are used to plan government programs and adjust other important geographic data as people move. Information on the characteristics of people who have moved is also important to estimating population changes.