HONOLULU (KHON2) — As prices continue to climb in Hawaii, it’s no surprise that many locals decide to move out of state to get more bang for their buck. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, residents were relocating to states like California, Texas and Washington.

However, there are thousands of mainlanders who are moving to the islands, willing to pay the price of paradise. Between 2018 and 2019, an estimated 49,000 people made that decision.

Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, this list ranks the largest estimates of people who moved to Hawaii in 2019 and the states where they lived in the year before. The 2019 American Community Survey (ACS) 1-year estimates were released in 2020 and added to the State of Hawaii Data Book 2021.

#1. California

Moved from California to Hawaii: 10,954

22.3% of residents that moved

#2. Washington

Moved from Washington to Hawaii: 4,322

8.8% of residents that moved

#3. North Carolina

Moved from North Carolina to Hawaii: 3,524

7.2% of residents that moved

#4. Virginia

Moved from Virginia to Hawaii: 3,107

6.3% of residents that moved

#5. Nevada

Moved from Nevada to Hawaii: 2,641

5.4% of residents that moved

#6. Colorado

Moved from Colorado to Hawaii: 2,190

4.5% of residents that moved

#7. New York

Moved from New York to Hawaii: 1,940

3.9% of residents that moved

#8. Florida

Moved from Florida to Hawaii: 1,858

3.8% of residents that moved

#9. Georgia

Moved from Georgia to Hawaii: 1,836

3.7% of residents that moved

#10. Texas

Moved from Texas to Hawaii: 1,667

3.4% of residents that moved

#11. Oregon

Moved from Oregon to Hawaii: 1,613

3.3% of residents that moved

#12. Idaho

Moved from Idaho to Hawaii: 1,294

2.6% of residents that moved

#13. Ohio

Moved from Ohio to Hawaii: 1,271

2.6% of residents that moved

#14. Alaska

Moved from Alaska to Hawaii: 907

1.8% of residents that moved

#15. Arizona

Moved from Arizona to Hawaii: 803

1.6% of residents that moved

#16. Utah

Moved from Utah to Hawaii: 772

1.6% of residents that moved

#17. Missouri

Moved from Missouri to Hawaii: 729

1.5% of residents that moved

#18. New Jersey

Moved from New Jersey to Hawaii: 668

1.4% of residents that moved

#19. Montana

Moved from Montana to Hawaii: 625

1.3% of residents that moved

#20. Tennessee

Moved from Tennessee to Hawaii: 586

1.2% of residents that moved

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, migration data are used to plan government programs and adjust other important geographic data as people move. Information on the characteristics of people who have moved is also important to estimating population changes.