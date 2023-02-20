HONOLULU (KHON2) — Are you planning a trip to Hawaii and are interested in seeing the top places tourists spent their money?
According to the Hawaii Tourism Authority, more than one million tourists flew to the Big Island in 2022 spending billions and billions of dollars.
Here is a look at the Top 10 points of interest on the Big Island:
- Kailua-Kona Town
- Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
- Queens MarketPlace
- Kings Shops at Waikoloa
- Keauhou Shopping Center
- Waikoloa Beach Resort – Beach Course
- Mauna Lani Resort – North Course
- Prince Kuhio Plaza Shopping Center
- Kekaha Kai (Kona Coast) State Park
- Waikoloa Beach Resort – Kings Course
Some other noteworthy places further down the list were:
- Parker Ranch Shopping Center
- Rainbow Falls
- Wailuku River State Park
- Kealakekua Bay State Historical Park
- Hapuna Golf Course
- Kua Bay
- Hilo Observatory
Businesses and hotels are now preparing for 2023, anticipating better numbers as more people in the country and around the world are booking their vacations for the new year.
To view more data on popular spots visitors checked out, visit Hawaii Tourism Authority’s website.