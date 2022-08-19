HONOLULU (KHON2) — Are you planning a trip to Hawaii and are interested in seeing the top places tourists spent their money?

According to the Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA), more than three million tourists flew to Oahu in 2021 spending billions and billions of dollars.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

This year, tourism seems to be gearing back up getting close to pre-pandemic tourism levels. Summer months tend to be one of the busiest times for travelers nationwide and on Oahu.

HTA keeps track of visitors coming to and from the islands and looking at the popular destinations they chose to stay at and spend their money on.

Top 10 points of interest in June on Oahu:

Shops on Kalakaua Avenue Kailua town and beach Ko Olina Resort Chinatown Ala Moana Shopping Center Kapiolani Park Royal Hawaiian Shopping Center Kapahulu Avenue Honolulu Watershed Forest Reserve International Marketplace

In June more than 437,000 people flew to Oahu spending $787.9 million dollars. The average length of stay is around seven to eight days.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

To view more data on popular spots visitors checked out, visit Hawaii Tourism Authority’s website.