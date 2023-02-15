HONOLULU (KHON2) — Are you planning a trip to Hawaii and are interested in seeing the top places tourists spent their money?

According to the Hawaii Tourism Authority, more than four million tourists flew to Oahu in 2022 spending billions and billions of dollars.

Here is a look at the Top 10 points of interest on Oahu:

Shops on Kalakaua Avenue

Kailua town and beach

Chinatown

Ko Olina Resort

Ala Moana Shopping Center

Kapiolani Park

Shops on Kapahulu Avenue

Royal Hawaiian Shopping Center

Hikes and trails from Honolulu Watershed Forest Reserve

International Marketplace

Some other noteworthy places further down the list were:

Aloha Stadium Swap Meet

Pearl Harbor National Memorial

Queens Surf Beach Park

Honolulu Zoo

Waikiki Beach

Diamond Head State Monument

Dole Plantation

Businesses and hotels are now preparing for 2023, anticipating better numbers as more people in the country and around the world are booking their vacations for the new year.

To view more data on popular spots visitors checked out, visit Hawaii Tourism Authority’s website.