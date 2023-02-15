HONOLULU (KHON2) — Are you planning a trip to Hawaii and are interested in seeing the top places tourists spent their money?
According to the Hawaii Tourism Authority, more than four million tourists flew to Oahu in 2022 spending billions and billions of dollars.
Here is a look at the Top 10 points of interest on Oahu:
- Shops on Kalakaua Avenue
- Kailua town and beach
- Chinatown
- Ko Olina Resort
- Ala Moana Shopping Center
- Kapiolani Park
- Shops on Kapahulu Avenue
- Royal Hawaiian Shopping Center
- Hikes and trails from Honolulu Watershed Forest Reserve
- International Marketplace
Some other noteworthy places further down the list were:
- Aloha Stadium Swap Meet
- Pearl Harbor National Memorial
- Queens Surf Beach Park
- Honolulu Zoo
- Waikiki Beach
- Diamond Head State Monument
- Dole Plantation
Businesses and hotels are now preparing for 2023, anticipating better numbers as more people in the country and around the world are booking their vacations for the new year.
To view more data on popular spots visitors checked out, visit Hawaii Tourism Authority’s website.