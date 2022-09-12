HONOLULU (KHON2) — Are you planning a trip to Hawaii and are interested in seeing the top places where tourists spend their money?

According to the Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA), more than 900 thousand tourists flew to Hawaii in July 2022 spending millions and millions of dollars.

This year, tourism seems to be gearing back up, getting close to pre-pandemic tourism levels. Summer months tend to be one of the busiest times for travelers nationwide and on Maui.

HTA keeps track of visitors coming to and from the islands and looking at the popular destinations they chose to stay at and spend their money on.

Top 10 points of interest in July on Maui:

Upcountry Maui Lahaina Bypass Front Street Lahaina Hana / Road to Hana Whalers Village Shopping Center Paia Town Kaanapali Golf Course Costco The Shops at Wailea Azeka Shopping Center

In July more than 304,000 people flew to Maui spending $591.2 million dollars. The average length of stay is around seven to eight days.

To view more data on popular spots visitors checked out, visit Hawaii Tourism Authority’s website.