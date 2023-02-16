HONOLULU (KHON2) — Are you planning a trip to Hawaii and are interested in seeing the top places tourists spent their money?
According to the Hawaii Tourism Authority, more than two million tourists flew to Maui in 2022 spending billions and billions of dollars.
Here is a look at the Top 10 points of interest on Maui:
- Upcountry Maui
- Lahaina Bypass
- Front Street in Lahaina
- Road to Hana
- Whalers Village Shopping Center
- Lahaina Cannery Mall
- Paia Town
- Kaanapali Kai Golf Course
- Lahaina Market Place Shopping Center
- Azeka Shopping Center
Some other noteworthy places further down the list were:
- Wailea Golf Club
- Maui Mall Shopping Center
- Queen Kaahumanu Center
- Costco
- Maui Ocean Center
- Wharf Cinema Center
Businesses and hotels are now preparing for 2023, anticipating better numbers as more people in the country and around the world are booking their vacations for the new year.
To view more data on popular spots visitors checked out, visit Hawaii Tourism Authority’s website.