HONOLULU (KHON2) — Are you planning a trip to Hawaii and are interested in seeing the top places tourists spent their money?

According to the Hawaii Tourism Authority, more than two million tourists flew to Maui in 2022 spending billions and billions of dollars.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Here is a look at the Top 10 points of interest on Maui:

Upcountry Maui Lahaina Bypass Front Street in Lahaina Road to Hana Whalers Village Shopping Center Lahaina Cannery Mall Paia Town Kaanapali Kai Golf Course Lahaina Market Place Shopping Center Azeka Shopping Center

Some other noteworthy places further down the list were:

Wailea Golf Club

Lahaina Bypass

Maui Mall Shopping Center

Queen Kaahumanu Center

Costco

Kaanapali Kai Golf Course

Maui Ocean Center

Wharf Cinema Center

Businesses and hotels are now preparing for 2023, anticipating better numbers as more people in the country and around the world are booking their vacations for the new year.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

To view more data on popular spots visitors checked out, visit Hawaii Tourism Authority’s website.