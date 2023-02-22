HONOLULU (KHON2) — Are you planning a trip to Hawaii and are interested in seeing the top places tourists spent their money?
According to the Hawaii Tourism Authority, more than one million tourists flew to the Kauai in 2022 spending billions and billions of dollars.
Here is a look at the Top 10 points of interest on Kauai
- Hanalei
- Kauai Lagoons Golf Course
- Wailua River State Park
- Princeville Shopping Center
- Kukui Grove Shopping Center
- Coconut Marketplace
- Waimea Canyon State Park
- Hanalei Center
- Kalapaki Beach
- Hanalei Bay Beach
Some other noteworthy places further down the list were:
- Waimea Canyon Lookout
- Spouting Horn
- Kapaa Shopping Center
- Kokee State Park
- Poipu Beach Park
- Shipwreck Beach
- Lihue Helicopter Tours Heliport Area
Businesses and hotels are now preparing for 2023, anticipating better numbers as more people in the country and around the world are booking their vacations for the new year.
