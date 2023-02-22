Long lines were seen at Lihue Airport on June 22, 2022. (Courtesy: Hawaii Department of Transportation)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Are you planning a trip to Hawaii and are interested in seeing the top places tourists spent their money?

According to the Hawaii Tourism Authority, more than one million tourists flew to the Kauai in 2022 spending billions and billions of dollars.

Here is a look at the Top 10 points of interest on Kauai

Hanalei Kauai Lagoons Golf Course Wailua River State Park Princeville Shopping Center Kukui Grove Shopping Center Coconut Marketplace Waimea Canyon State Park Hanalei Center Kalapaki Beach Hanalei Bay Beach

Some other noteworthy places further down the list were:

Waimea Canyon Lookout

Spouting Horn

Kapaa Shopping Center

Kokee State Park

Poipu Beach Park

Shipwreck Beach

Lihue Helicopter Tours Heliport Area

Businesses and hotels are now preparing for 2023, anticipating better numbers as more people in the country and around the world are booking their vacations for the new year.

To view more data on popular spots visitors checked out, visit Hawaii Tourism Authority’s website.