HONOLULU (KHON2) – Do you suffer from motion sickness when traveling to or from Hawaii. If you do, then you are not the only one.

Even if you are taking a quick 30 minute flight to a neighbor island, motion sickness can happen, and it can be hard to manage.

A new study ranked the best foods and drinks to have while in the air to hopefully cut back on nausea and make your flight more enjoyable.

Travel Lens came out with their study on top tips for beating airsickness before jetting off for an autumn getaway.

Some say there is nothing worse than airsickness which is when the body receives conflicting information from the eyes, ears, and muscles. When this happens it confuses the brain which can cause dizziness, fatigue and the dreaded nausea.

Tips to avoid airsickness:

Pick your seat carefully

Switch on the air

Put down the book

Fix your gaze

Avoid alcohol

Put screens away

Choose food wisely

Get comfy

Snack on ginger

According to Travel Lens, picking your seat can impact your motion sickness. They suggest picking a seat in the middle wing closer to the front of the plane where the journey might feel more stable.

Reading books can feel relaxing, however those who suffer from motion sickness might find it not relaxing at all and in fact nauseating. The best thing to do is listen to an audio book and focus on relaxing.

It’s best to stay away from greasy and spicy foods before a long plane ride or other foods that are known to upset a stomach.

Lastly ginger has been known to help alleviate motion sickness symptoms. So, drinking ginger ale or sucking on a ginger mint could be beneficial.