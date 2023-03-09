Avis and Budget rental cars that have not been rented sit in a shopping center parking lot. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Whether it’s your first-time visiting Hawaii or you are gearing up for your annual vacation to the islands, a common question many tourists ask themselves is if they should rent a car.

Almost all of the islands offer car rentals at their airports except for Lanai. So, if you do decide to opt to rent a car it shouldn’t be a hassle.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Oahu is the most popular island to visit for many tourists flying in from around the world. Most people choose to stay in Waikiki with many hotels offering shuttle services to and from the airport.

In Waikiki you can find restaurants, shops, beaches, family friendly activities and plenty of hotels all within walking distance.

If you know you are flying to Oahu and staying in Waikiki, odds are you won’t need a car. However, if you plan on exploring more of the island like going to the North Shore or heading out to Ko’Olina for a Luau, it might be best to get yourself a rental.

Three helpful tips while driving in Hawaii:

Follow the laws Refrain from using your car horn (It’s not customary in the Islands and considered rude) Drive with aloha

Hawaiian Airlines has information for eager tourists who are coming to the islands and considering renting a car. They suggest tourists who like to sight see rent a car. For tourists who plan on relaxing at their hotel pool or at the beach all day probably won’t need a rental car.

A popular option for those who choose to not rent a car on Oahu but still want to leave their hotel is utilizing the Waikiki Trolley.

The Waikiki Trolley is a convenient option for those who want to hop on and off throughout the day. The trolley offers different routes to take in Waikiki, downtown Honolulu, East Oahu Coastline and more.

Different trolley stops are at Bishop Museum, Ala Moana Center, Foster Botanical Garden, Diamond Head and more.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

For more helpful tips on if you should rent a car while vacationing in Hawaii click here.