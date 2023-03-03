HONOLULU (KHON2) – Hawaii is known for its beautiful beaches, picture-perfect sunsets and tropical temperature. Millions of people flock to the islands every year to enjoy a vacation year-round.

Tripadvisor recently came out with their 2023 Travelers’ Choice award list for the “Best of the Best” beaches in the United States.

Out of the 10 beaches listed, three of them are located in Hawaii with Kaʻanapali Beach on Maui taking the top spot.

According to Tripadvisor, this award is their highest recognition. The beaches found on the list have earned excellent reviews from Tripadvisor travelers and are ranked in the top one percent of properties worldwide.

Kaʻanapali Beach on Maui is known for its three miles of white sand and crystal-clear water. According to the Hawaii Tourism Authority, one of Kaʻanapali Beach’s most famous attractions is the cliff diving ceremony off the beach’s northernmost cliffs known as Puʻu Kekaʻa or Black Rock.

Ka’anapali Beach, Maui, Hawaii. (Getty Images)

You can view the rest of Tripadvisor’s “The Best of the Best Beaches” below:

Kaʻanapali Beach – Maui, Hawaii Siesta Beach – Siesta Key, Florida Driftwood Beach – Jekyll Island, Georgia Hanalei Beach – Kauai, Hawaii Hoʻokipa Beach Park – Maui, Hawaii Henderson Beach State Park – Destin, Florida Cannon Beach – Cannon Beach, Oregon Coronado Beach – Coronado, California Ogunquit Beach – Ogunquit, Maine La Jolla Cove – La Jolla, California

Hanalei Beach on Kauai came in fourth on Tripadvisor’s list. This beach is located on the north shore of Kauai and is perfect for surfers wanting to catch good waves. Tourists not only get beautiful views of the Pacific Ocean but also Hanalei’s misty green mountains.

The town of Hanalei with Hanalei Beach and Bay. (Getty Images) Sunset over Hanalei Pier, Kauai, Hawaii. (Getty Images)

You can also check out the historic Hanalei Pier which was built in the late 1800s and has been known as a gathering spot for locals to go fishing, throw parties and hang out. According to HTA, the pier became world famous in the 1950s when 20th Century Fox featured Hanalei Pier in the classic film, “South Pacific.”

Hoʻokipa Beach Park on Maui was also on the list. This beach is known for its good waves, perfect for surfing, bodysurfing, windsurfing, parasailing and snorkeling.

Scenic view of Hoʻokipa Beach Park on the Hawaiian Island of Maui. (Getty Images)

According to HTA, during the winter, waves can reach heights of 30 feet. Lifeguards remind the public that only experienced surfers should surf the waves when they become that large.