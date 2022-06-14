HONOLULU (KHON2) — Have you ever vacationed somewhere and thought the town was just romantic? Well, a new study just ranked the most romantic destinations in every state.

Trips to Discover recently came out with the list and ranked Hanalei Bay Pier as the most romantic destination in Hawaii.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Hanalei Bay Pier is located on the northern point of Kauai that has locals and visitors enjoying the clear water and beautiful views.

They report the pier is the most beautiful spot on the island with surreal blue waters of the three-mile-long bay, and a half-moon of golden sands that are nestled next to green mountains and a waterfall.

A short drive from this spot are vacation rentals, mom and pop eateries, and shops selling local art and clothing.

Although big cities have their place for some vacationers, small cities can also be just as needed.

Trips to Discover reports small towns provide plenty of appeal when it comes to culture, historical attractions and offer a more laid-back atmosphere.

They picked Hanalei Bay Pier as the most romantic destination in Hawaii because the historic pier juts out into the bay which provides an ideal place for a romantic picnic or a romantic spot with panoramic views.

Get more coronavirus news: COVID vaccines, boosters and Safe Travels information

To read the full report and see the list of most romantic destinations around the country head to Trips to Discover’s website.