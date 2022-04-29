HONOLULU (KHON2) — Japanese carrier All Nippon Airways (ANA) is bringing back the ‘Flying Honu’ to Hawaii this summer!

It’s the first time the Airbus A380s will be operating the Hawaii route on a regular basis since March 2020; however, they did fly two roundtrips in August 2021.

Beginning July 1, ANA will restart its Honolulu-Tokyo Narita service with the planes departing twice weekly, on Fridays and Saturdays. ANA will also be increasing frequencies of its Honolulu-Tokyo Haneda service beginning May 28, from three times a week to four times a week. In July, it’ll increase to five times a week.

The world’s largest passenger planes were revealed with a local twist, sporting a Hawaiian green sea turtle, in December 2018 — the three planes were designed in different colors.

The blue scheme represents Hawaii’s blue skies; the green scheme is inspired by Hawaii’s waters; and the third in orange references Hawaii’s sunsets.

ANA told KHON2 that with the start of Golden Week on Thursday, the flight departing Tokyo Haneda for Honolulu on April 29 was approximately 90% full.

After a two-year hiatus, Japan travel agencies are also beginning to open back up again. JTB, Japan’s largest travel agency, began sales of Hawaii package tours on April 15. Travel is expected to pick up even more.

Japan has long been Hawaii’s largest source of international visitors.