HONOLULU (KHON2) – Hawaii offers breathtaking sights, hidden waterfalls and hundreds of miles of sandy beaches. Popular landmarks include 360-degree ocean views that can be seen at the top of most trails.

But, before you hit the trails, it’s important to be mindful of where you’re headed to avoid being rescued. Although Hawaii is known for its picture-perfect weather year-round, there are times when it storms causing flooding to the islands.

Tourists who book their vacations in advance typically do not know the type of weather Hawaii will see. Sometimes, visitors will want to hike popular trails like Manoa Falls and Koko Head Crater; but if the weather isn’t safe to do so, it’s best to alter plans.

“Hiking while it is raining, during strong winds or right after it has rained heavily can present several dangerous factors,” said Shayne Enright with Honolulu Emergency Medical Services. “After heavy rains, the saturated ground can make it slippery to climb; rocks and gravel may be loose. There could also be falling tree branches.”

Shayne said during unfavorable weather, people tend to need to get rescued. Sometimes, the weather might not seem bad down on Waikiki Beach; however, once you drive up to the mountain areas, the weather can look very different.

“Injuries sustained hiking during these type of weather conditions is preventable,” said Enright. “EMS advises against taking the risk of hiking during bad weather conditions.”

Hawaii’s Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) provides tips to consider before heading out on your hike.

During the hike:

Stay on the trail

Stay together

Avoid undue risks

Monitor the weather

Watch the time

In an Emergency:

Call 911

Be visible

Be noisy

Stay calm

Stay put

Stay warm

It’s important to be mindful of rain conditions along the mountain top or ridges that can suddenly raise the water level in the stream.

DLNR asks hikers to use extreme caution if attempting to cross a swollen stream because rushing water is very powerful.

For more helpful information on hiking tips while it is raining, head to Hawaii’s DLNR’s website.