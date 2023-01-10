HONOLULU (KHON2) – The most recent eruption at Kilauea is drawing large crowds making it one of the busiest times of the year at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

Because of the increase in crowds popular parking areas like Devastation, Uekahuna, and Kilauea Visitor Center fill up before sunset and remain full for hours.

The busiest time according to park officials to be at the park is between 6 p.m. through 9 p.m.

They find many eager tourists will spend a long time waiting for open parking spots and having to walk further to their viewing destination.

Tips for the best experience:

Know before you go

Be flexible

Be respectful

Adjust your expectations

Be considerate

Strive to protect the quality of everyone’s experience

Be safe

An excellent overlook to see a section of the lava lake from the highest point of Kīlauea volcano. (NPS Photo/J.Wei)

The best time to visit the park is after 9 p.m. when most tourists are leaving. The park is open 24 hours so coming later in the night makes it easier to find parking and view the current eruption.

According to park officials, Kilauea is a sacred and cherished landscape and it is important to always stay on marked trails and overlooks. You’ll want to avoid earth cracks and cliff edges and never enter closed areas.

Because people come from all over the world to see Kilauea’s eruption it’s important to let others enjoy the view and to use an indoor voice at overlooks.

Devastation Trail parking area (limited parking) This is the most crowded viewing location. Expect traffic delays and full parking lots between the hours of 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. due to heavy visitation. Pack your patience. (Photo/J.Wei)

For more information on the current eruption visit Hawaii Volcanoes National Park’s website.