HONOLULU (KHON2) – The most recent eruption at Kilauea is drawing large crowds making it one of the busiest times of the year at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.
Because of the increase in crowds popular parking areas like Devastation, Uekahuna, and Kilauea Visitor Center fill up before sunset and remain full for hours.
The busiest time according to park officials to be at the park is between 6 p.m. through 9 p.m.
They find many eager tourists will spend a long time waiting for open parking spots and having to walk further to their viewing destination.
Tips for the best experience:
- Know before you go
- Be flexible
- Be respectful
- Adjust your expectations
- Be considerate
- Strive to protect the quality of everyone’s experience
- Be safe
The best time to visit the park is after 9 p.m. when most tourists are leaving. The park is open 24 hours so coming later in the night makes it easier to find parking and view the current eruption.
According to park officials, Kilauea is a sacred and cherished landscape and it is important to always stay on marked trails and overlooks. You’ll want to avoid earth cracks and cliff edges and never enter closed areas.
Because people come from all over the world to see Kilauea’s eruption it’s important to let others enjoy the view and to use an indoor voice at overlooks.
For more information on the current eruption visit Hawaii Volcanoes National Park’s website.