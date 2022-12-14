HONOLULU (KHON2) – How popular is vacationing in Hawaii? Well, according to one study it is the second most popular state to travel to for vacation.

FloridaRentals came out with their study on the most popular states for a vacation. Florida came in first quickly following with Hawaii then California.

They analyzed Google searches for each state on vacation packages, rentals and sightseeing spots to check out.

The top three states have endless beaches, hiking trails, warm weather and good food.

According to their study, 125,590 people Google vacationing in Hawaii every month!

It could be the picture-perfect sunsets, tropical climate or friendly atmosphere that brings millions of tourists to the islands every year.

“It’s interesting to see the huge difference in popularity and search volumes between Florida, Hawaii, and other states on the list. The sheer demand for vacations in these states may even influence vacation-goers to branch out and look elsewhere for their plans in 2023,” said a spokesperson for FloridaRentals.