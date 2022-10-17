HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii is known for its warm beaches, cotton candy sunsets and nearly perfect weather year-round making it a top destination for weddings.

During the global coronavirus pandemic, the wedding industry was forced to come to a stop with many brides and grooms choosing to either elope or postpone their big celebration.

Now with the vaccine out and mandates dropping, the wedding industry is back nationwide and here in Hawaii.

A new study ranked the best and worst states for wedding industry workers especially during pandemic years, and Hawaii came close to the top.

Rare Carat, an online diamond marketplace, ranked the states where the wedding industry is booming based on event planners, jewelers, florists, photographers and bakers.

Best states for wedding industry:

New York

Washington

Rhode Island

Massachusetts

Hawaii

According to their study, event planners in Hawaii earn an average of $58,000, jewelers make an average of $41,000, florists earn $38,000 and photographers earn $44,000 on average.