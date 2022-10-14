The Twin Fin, formerly known as the Aston Waikiki Beach Hotel, will open in November 2022 after a multi million dollar renovation. (The Twin Fin)

Hawaii is known for its tourism industry which provides thousands of jobs and brings in billions of dollars to the state.

A new study ranked states where hotel businesses are making the most revenue each year and Hawaii came out on top.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

HotelTechReport reports the U.S. has the highest earning hotel businesses making the most annual revenue.

With pandemic restrictions easing up many people are feeling comfortable booking their vacations and staying at their favorite hotel chains.

In Hawaii there’s around 277 hotel business bringing in millions and millions of visitors every year.

To view the full report by HotelTechReport on what states are making the most revenue in regard to their hotel businesses, head to their website.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

According to their study, Hawaii hotel businesses make the most revenue with each business bringing in $25M on average per year.