HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state says more treatment will be done at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport to get rid of bedbugs.

The pests were found in E Gates 5, 6, and 7 in Terminal 2.

That area was fumigated last week and a spokesman said the entire E concourse, gates one through ten, will be fumigated tonight.

The state said it is confident they have cleared out the pests but will continue to monitor the area.

The pests were first found on Monday, May 29 and officials do not know where they came from.

During the time of the incident, no flights were impacted.

Officials said they used a non-toxic spray to deep clean while they waited for an exterminator to arrive on Wednesday night, May 31.