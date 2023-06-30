HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Hawaiian Airlines flight that hit severe turbulence, left several passengers and crewmembers injured.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

This happened on Thursday, about five hours into a Honolulu-bound flight from Sydney, Australia.

The carrier said, four passengers and 3 flight attendants were treated by a doctor onboard. The plane landed safely back at Sydney airport with several of the injured receiving further treatment.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Hawaiian said, the plane was inspected and departed again two-and-a-half hours later.