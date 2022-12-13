HONOLULU (KHON2) – Tired of going to the same restaurant for date night in Hawaii? Try these restaurants located throughout the islands.

OpenTable recently revealed the top restaurants for 2022, and six of the best restaurants are right here in Hawaii.

“Despite challenging macro economic factors, we’re seeing a renewed vigor for dining out – diners are spending more on meals and going out during the weekday more frequently too,” said John Tsou, VP of Marketing at OpenTable. “If you need ideas for great dining experiences now or in the new year, start with this year’s Top 100 list, based entirely on verified diner reviews.”

OpenTable report seeing a boost with weekday dinning this year compared to last with a major jump on Mondays and Tuesdays.

The local restaurants that made the list are:

Fleetwood’s On Front St. – Lahaina Mala Ocean Tavern – Lahaina Mama’s Fish House – Paia Merriman’s – Kamuela The Plantation House Restaurant – Lahaina Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar – Waikiki

OpenTable’s Top 100 Restaurants in America for 2022, pulled from over 13 million reviews.