HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Airlines will become REGENT’s first U.S.-based design partner for the Monarch, an all-electric seaglider that can hold 100 people.

It’s slated for entry into commercial service by 2028, according to the announcement on Wednesday.

Hawaiian Airlines has agreed to invest in REGENT to support the initial design of its next generation seaglider that will serve as an environmentally friendly and innovative way to travel.

The airline told KHON2 that it has not made a decision yet to purchase seagliders but looks forward to working with REGENT to explore the technology.

“Interisland transportation is what our company was founded on, and it remains an integral part of our business and our commitment to Hawaii. As technology has evolved over the years, from Sikorsky seaplanes to DC-3s to jets, Hawaiian Airlines has been at the forefront, providing the highest quality, most convenient interisland transportation to our friends, neighbors and visitors. We want to remain on the leading edge of technology to address the needs of our home community.” Hawaiian Airlines

Although these seagliders aren’t coming to Hawaii just yet, Hawaiian Airlines is excited to be an early investor and be part of developing REGENT’s largest one.

Avi Mannis, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Hawaiian Airlines, called it “a vehicle with great potential for Hawaii.”

REGENT CEO Billy Thalheimer said seagliders will be a game-changer for sustainable regional transportation in communities like Hawaii.

“Through close partnerships with design partners and strategic investors such as Hawaiian Airlines, we can fully understand our operators and unlock their ability to provide zero-emission transportation solutions to their customers,” Thalheimer said in a statement.

According to REGENT, the seaglider operates a few meters off the water’s surface and couples the high speed of an airplane with the low operating cost of a boat.