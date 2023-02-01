HONOLUU (KHON2) – Feb. 1 is observed as National Dark Chocolate Day so don’t forget to grab that extra piece of chocolate for your afternoon pick-me-up.

Yelp came out with their list of top chocolatiers and shops in and around Honolulu to check out.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

They identified businesses in the chocolate category then ranked those spots using a variety of different factors like total volume ratings and reviews.

Top chocolate shops around Honolulu:

Choco Le’a Diamond Head Chocolate Company Manoa Chocolate Hawaii Waikiki Chocolates By Lutgarda Chocolate On a Mission Hawaiian Paradise Candies Waialua Chocolate Factory Big Island Candies Diamond Head Chocolate Company Dean & Deluca – Royal Hawaiian

For more information on Yelp’s list of best chocolate shops head to their website.

The number one spot goes to Choco Le’a, a local chocolate shop known for their artisan chocolates.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

They also are known for making their handcrafted chocolate not only taste great but look picture perfect.