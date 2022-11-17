HONOLULU (KHON2) – Take a look at this spectacular picture taken at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park Service. In the photo you can see both Hawaii Island volcanoes, Kilauea and Mauna Loa.

The photo was captured just at the right time during the pre-dawn hours where you can still see Kilauea’s continuous eruption.

Although the best time to see Kilauea’s molten lava is during the night hours, it can be visible as the sun sets and during the early morning hours.

In the photo, you can see the lava in the middle of the giant crust over the lake. According to Hawaii Volcanoes NPS, this eruption is confirmed to be the lava lake within Halemaʻumaʻu crater.

Courtesy: NPS Photo/J.Wei

It is not threatening homes or any infrastructure nearby. Mauna Loa, the large sloping shield volcano is not erupting according to Hawaii Volcanoes NPS.

Mauna Loa is currently in a state of heightened unrest with officials observing numerous low-magnitude and shallow earthquakes since Sept.

For more information on the current condition of Mauna Loa and Kilauea head to the Hawaii Volcanoes NPS website.

As of right now, officials said there are not any signs of an imminent eruption but with the uptick in earthquakes magma, it is most likely on the move.

Hawaii Volcanoes NPS said the Mauna Loa summit and high-elevation areas are closed for everyone’s safety.