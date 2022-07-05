HONOLULU (KHON2) — A perfect rainy-day activity on Oahu is checking out a botanical garden.

Oahu has numerous botanical gardens sprinkled throughout the island. Most gardens on Oahu are free making it the perfect cheap activity to do with your family or group of friends.

Wahiawa Botanical Garden is cradled between the Waianae and Koolau mountain ranges in Central Oahu.

It’s called the “tropical jewel” due to its 27-acre garden and forested ravine that dates to the 1930’s.

In the 1930’s the land was used by sugar planters as an experimental aboretum.

Whether you do a self-guided tour or call to set up a group tour, you will spend one to two hours among plants that thrive in cooler upland environments and shady humid habitat of tropical rainforest.

Some highlights to look for while visiting this botanical garden is native Hawaiian plants, Aroid collection, tree ferns and Epiphytic plants.

Because admission is free you are advised to take things slow and do a self-guided tour. You can explore the garden at your own pace and pick up a visitor map from the front.

However, they do offer group tours for people interested. For more information you are asked to call (808) 621-5463.







They are open every day from 9 a.m. till 4 p.m. expect on Christmas Day and New Year’s.



Top activities to do at a botanical garden:

Relax in the shade Have a picnic Draw a tree Find epiphytes Count the bamboo shoots Enjoy the view from the bridge Follow the self-guided tour Do Yoga or Tai Chi Smell the flowers Study plant names Hug a tree Be a photographer Lay on the grass Play “I Spy” Dance in the rain

The Honolulu Botanical Gardens have volunteer positions available and welcomes your help. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, please call (808) 628-1190 or head to their website.