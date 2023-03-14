HONOLULU (KHON2) – It’s Spring break for many Americans around the United States and many of them are flying and staying in Oahu.

According to Ocean Safety a lot of their rescues around Waikiki and Honolulu are tourists who have little knowledge of swimming in the ocean.

Hawaii Tourism Authority reports many tourists who come to Hawaii have never been swimming in the ocean before. Although Hawaii has picture-perfect weather almost 365 days of the year the water can sometimes be choppy and unsafe to swim in.

Because Hawaii’s ocean and beach conditions can change from day-to-day it’s important to know what beaches are safe to swim in with your family and what beaches are best to avoid.

Hawaii Beach Safety is a website many tourists can use to check the surf, wind and reports from public safety officials on popular beaches on all of the major islands.

Whether you are flying to Oahu, Maui, Kauai or the Big Island this website goes over the latest weather trends that could impact how safe the beach conditions are at any given time.

On Oahu, Hawaii Beach Safety gives up-to-date beach information on more than 30 popular beaches visited by tourists and locals.

Oahu beaches listed:

Oahu South Shore

Ala Moana Beach

Magic Island Lagoon

Waikiki – Dukes

Waikiki – Kuhio

Waikiki – Queens

Waikiki – Kapiolani Park

Sans Souci

Hanauma Bay

Sandy Beach

Oahu Windward (East) Shore

Makapuʻu Beach

Rabbit Island

Waimanalo Beach

Waimanalo Bay

Bellows Field Beach

Mokulua Islands

Kailua Beach

Flat Island

Chinaman’s Hat

Kualoa Regional Park

Oahu North Shore

Sunset Beach

Ehukai Beach

KeʻWaena Beach

Chun’s Reef

Waimea Bay

Laniakea Beach

Haleʻiwa Beach

Aliʻi Beach Park

Oahu Waianae (West) Shore

Keawaʻula Beach

Makaha Beach

Pokai Beach

Maili Beach

Depot’s Beach

Nanakuli Beach

Hawaii Beach Safety also breaks down how many beaches in Hawaii have lifeguards present on shore. Emergency Medical Services recommends tourists visit beaches with lifeguards present and to check in with the lifeguards on duty before entering the water.

Some questions you can ask a lifeguard before entering the ocean are if there are any weather alerts, should they avoid certain areas, how strong the current is and if the beach you are at is safe for beginner, intermediate or advanced swimmers.

As of March 14, 2023, Oahu only has one beach with a high-hazard warning. Sandy Beach is deemed unsafe to enter due to the strong current however beach and ocean weather alerts are always changing.

For more information about beach closures and information before flying to Oahu head to Hawaii Beach Safety’s website.