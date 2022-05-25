HONOLULU (KHON2) — Summer months are right around the corner meaning more summer farmers markets pop up throughout the island.

Although some farmers markets are year-round like Haleiwa Farmers Market, Kaka’ako Farmers Market and Pearlridge Farmers Market, some are seasonally popping up or expanding by selling summer produce.

A new summer farmers market will be popping up on the west side this summer.

Kapolei Commons Farmers and Pop-Up Market will be starting June 5 and will take place every Sunday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. This will take place near the new Crumbl Cookie location, so you can check them out while browsing the different booths.

For more information on this new farmers market, you can check out their Facebook or Instagram.

More local farmer markets to check out:

Mililani Farmers Market takes places Sunday’s from 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. held at Mililani High School. At this location you can buy dog treats, plants, tea, bread and of course locally grown produce.

Kailua Farmers Market takes place Thursdays from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Kailua Town Center. At this location you can snag cookies, crepes, mochi, ice cream, fresh produce and more.

Honolulu’s Farmers Market takes place Wednesday’s from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Neal S. Blaisdell Center. At this location you can find boba, honey, hibachi boxes, fresh flowers and produce.

