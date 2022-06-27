HONOLULU (KHON2) — Many folks are counting the days until they get away for a holiday vacation.

The 4th of July is next Monday. For many, it’s a three-day weekend that many are hoping to turn into four or five. We’re expecting a heavy dose of visitors to the islands, but if you’re looking for a getaway to a neighbor island, you might still have some options.

There were 34,299 visitors who arrived in the islands Sunday. That’s up 14% from 2021 and down just 11% from 2019 highs. Safe to say it’s going to be a packed house this weekend.

“When the Fourth of July lands on a Wednesday or a Thursday, we get that middle thing,” UH Manoa Travel Industry Management Professor Jerry Agrusa said. “Whenever it lands on a Friday or a Monday, we get much a much longer extended weekend and it helps with tourism.”

Hotel rooms and rental cars can still be found as of Monday night. If you’re looking to travel neighbor island, be prepared to open your wallet. Agrusa said Kauai has limited availability of hotel rooms while Maui is pricey.

“You can see that the prices are at a premium, but there are deals to be had if you search,” Agrusa said.

If you do manage to book neighbor island you’re not alone.

“There’ll be a lot of neighbor island travel, we really expected to be quite heavy,” Department of Transportation spokesperson Jai Cunningham said. “So I guess the number one thing would be an hour to three hours ahead of your flight. You’d rather be waiting out by the gate than trying to run, you know, get through TSA and running to your gate,”

There are 5,577 parking stalls at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. Getting one of those will take some patience as well.

“There are three total parking structures in Honolulu, and so if that inner Island is full it might be best to go ahead and skip that. If you’re flying out Friday at around lunchtime you may want to head to the terminal to parking, the oversees, those have spots,” Cunningham said.

If a last-minute trip to the continent is what you’re after, you may be out of luck. Agrusa says the price of airlines has gone up by about 30%.

“A lot of people might have said I will go to California will go to Vegas. But there’s a shortage of pilots, canceling flights, basic economics supply, and demand,” he said.

Restaurants and stores should be busy as visitors continue to spend. For the first four months of 2022, visitors spent $5.83 billion up from $5.81 in 2019 despite visitor arrivals down almost 17% during that time.