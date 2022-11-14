HONOLULU (KHON2) – Hawaii Volcanoes National Park Service came out with a throwback for one of the most incredible eruptions near the summit of Kilauea.

They report 63 years ago on Nov. 14, 1959 an eruption began within Kilauea Iki crater causing fountains of lava to roar from a long fissure.

The highest fountain reached 580 meters which is the equivalent of 1,900 ft. which filled the forested crater over the next few weeks.

Lava fountain in Kīlauea Iki forming the Puʻupuaʻi cindercone. USGS Photo

According to Hawaii Volcanoes NPS when the lava lake grew higher than the vent, fountains stopped erupting and molten lava drained back into the vent.

You can still see the remnants of the eruption from 1959 if you hike through the Kilauea Iki Trail.

Magma continues to pulsate throughout the volcano despite the Kilauea Iki crater being completely solidified.

To learn more about this historic eruption, head to the Hawaii Volcanoes NPS website and download a trail guide and to view the photo gallery.

Hikers today on Kīlauea Iki Trail. NPS Photo/J.Wei

Be sure to bring your hiking shoes, water, a light raincoat and a camera to snap photos of the incredible eruptions that once took place years ago.