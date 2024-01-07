HONOLULU (KHON2) — More travelers expecting to head out of Hawaii continue to be impacted following the grounding of Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes.

Over two dozen flights have been canceled since Friday, Jan. 5.

Alaska Airlines said a total of nine flights were canceled on Sunday morning, Jan. 7: four in Honolulu, two in Kona and three in Kahului.

United Airlines said they have 79 Boeing 737-9 planes nation wide but have not confirmed how many Hawaii flights specifically have been canceled.

In parts of a statement United Airlines said, “We’re continuing to work with the FAA to clarify the inspection process and requirements for returning all MAX 9 aircraft to service.”

Both airlines said they are working with travelers to view other flight options.