HONOLULU (KHON2) – Mauna Loa Lookout and Mauna Loa Road at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is open once again.

These two spots are open to vehicles, pedestrians and bicyclists visiting the national park.

Backcountry areas and Mauna Loa Trail including the summit will remain closed due to hazards and trail damage resulting from the recent Mauna Loa eruption.

According to park officials lava covered around four miles of Mauna Loa Trail, which disrupted about six miles of the high-elevation route.

Pockets of earth cracks and volcanic gas hidden by thin layers of newly solidified lava are just some of the hazards in the high-elevation area.

Currently Mauna Loa is not erupting and the U.S. Geological Survey Volcano Alert status for the volcano is classified at the advisory/yellow level.