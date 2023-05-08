HONOLULU (KHON2) — Roadblocks are up on a number of state roadway repairs according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation. It’s due to what the HDOT is calling a massive project at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

“Runway 8L had to be reconstructed to make sure we can land larger jets on it safely for the state,” said Ed Sniffen, HDOT director. “We put all of the asphalt binder in the state behind this one project which means that all of the other state projects, county projects and even private projects are on hold until this project is done.”

The list of postponed state roadway projects includes:

Kauai projects impacted:

Kuhio Highway short-term improvements

Kuhio Highway resurfacing, Kahiliholo to Ka Haku

Kuhio Highway resurfacing, Laukini to Kapule

Waimea Canyon Drive/Kokee Road resurfacing milepost 11.5-14

Installation of Pavement Preservation Strategies and Surface Treatments

Oahu projects impacted:

Likelike Highway resurfacing work

H-1 Freeway rehabilitation, Salt Lake Boulevard to Airport Viaduct

Hawaii Island projects impacted:

Paving Route 19 milepost 23.09 to 27.68

Kohala Mountain Road resurfacing and reconstruction

Mamalahoa safety improvement, East and West of Puu Waa Waa Ranch

Area lawmakers want to see the work done quickly.

“We understand the work at the airport is being done 24/7, seven days a week and they are trying to expedite that project so we just hope that they do everything they can,” said Rep. Nadine Nakamura, (D) Haena, Wainiha, Hanalei, Kapa’a.

Hawaiian Airlines said it has experienced longer taxi times and delays since October and is still experiencing delays for some of its routes during peak travel times.

According to HDOT, factors out of its control have pushed the project back.

“If we shut down for Stage 2 during the Kona winds season, there was potential that planes couldn’t land in Honolulu,” Sniffen said.

Stage 3 work began on April 17 and completion of Stage 2 work is ongoing.

“It’s imperative for us to make sure that we minimize any delays to residents or our visitors to finish this project by May 26th no matter what,” Sniffen said.

The overall project is expected to be done in the first quarter of 2024.