HONOLULU (KHON2) — Most travelers at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport wore a mask, despite a judge’s decision to void the CDC’s mask mandate in public transportation.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation said it will not enforce mask order at Hawaii’s airports following a federal judge’s veto of mask mandate on planes.

Joy Torres who is traveling back home to California said she will continue to wear her mask.



“I feel more comfortable if people are wearing masks on the plane,” Torres said. “Even before the pandemic happened, I guess. I call myself a germophobe. I clean very much, and you see a lot of people coughing and all that stuff.”

The CDC continues to recommend wearing masks in indoor public transportation settings. The State Department of Transportation said masks will not be enforced at airports either.

Hawaiian Airlines said face masks are optional for both passengers and employees onboard flights. Airlines such Alaska and United Airlines also announced masks will be optional inside their aircrafts effective immediately.

The CDC’s mask mandate was voided by a federal judge in Florida. That decision is taking effect nationwide.

“She also analyzed that fact that the impact of her decision wouldn’t really make any sense if it only applies to her one federal district in Florida,” attorney Doug Chin said. “And here she is able to invoke as a federal judge the ability to make an order of her own apply nationwide.”

Starting Tuesday, the city’s Department of Transportation services said there will no longer be a mask requirement onboard The Bus and The Handivan.

The state warns that there could be further updates as federal agencies update their guidance.