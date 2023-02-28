HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Big Island has seen quite a bit of winter weather and recently the visitor station at Maunakea welcomed snow.

In a video captured by UHH Center for Maunakea Stewardship, you can see the visitor center getting its fair share of snow flurries falling from the sky.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Maunakea, sometimes referred to as ‘White Mountain,’ is a dormant volcano on the Big Island in Hawaii and is the largest and southernmost of the Hawaiian Islands.

According to the University of Hawaii Institute of Astronomy, Maunakea is one of the best astronomical observing sites due to the atmosphere above the mountain being extremely dry.

Courtesy: UHH Center for Maunakea Stewardship

Courtesy: UHH Center for Maunakea Stewardship

Courtesy: UHH Center for Maunakea Stewardship

Maunakea is also distant from city lights making it easier to see different galaxies that lie at the edge of the universe.

People come to the dormant volcano to hike, bike and film on Maunakea. Those wanting to film will need to fill out a permit. Click here for more information.

According to the University of Hawaii Institute of Astronomy, the summit of Maunakea hosts the world’s largest astronomical observatory, with telescopes operated from eleven countries.

It’s important to do your research before visiting Maunakea. For example, you’ll want to read up on extreme exposure, snow play and the types of facilities at the visitor center.

Dehydration The summit air is extremely dry. Drink lots of water — suggested 16.9 fluid ounces or 500 ml (approximately two cups) per person per hour.

Hypothermia Be prepared for winter weather and use adequate cold-weather clothing. Limit your exposure to the cold.

Intense solar radiation Protect yourself with appropriate clothing, sunscreen and sunglasses.

Weather can change swiftly and severely Winter conditions may occur at any time, causing freezing temperatures, 100+ MPH winds and zero-visibility white-outs

Ice Stay clear of observatories and other structures to avoid falling ice. Be attentive of ice on the ground while driving and walking.

Snow Recreation All Snow-Play is at Your Own Risk. Snowmobiles and devices lacking directional or braking mechanisms, such as inner tubes and boogie boards, are prohibited.

Facilities Maunakea has no public accommodations, and most observatory buildings are not open to the public. The VIS has limited food and restroom services.



What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

For more helpful information to better plan your trip to Maunakea click here.