HONOLULU (KHON2) — When going on vacation many people buy souvenirs, take pictures or get a tattoo.

Honolulu has dozens of different tattoo parlors, shops and pop-ups because of the high demand.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Yelp compiled a list of the best tattoo shops in Honolulu using reviews, years in operation, price point and availability.

Most tattoo shops take walk-ins, however, many prefer you call to book your appointment if you want a large scale tattoo.

Top 5 tattoo shops on Oahu

Aloha Tattoo Waikiki Sacred Art Tattoo Waikiki Aloha Tattoo Wahiawa Aloha Tattoo Company American Made Tattoo Aiea

Aloha Tattoo Waikiki has been in business for more than three decades. They are open every day from 10 a.m. till midnight.

Sacred Art Tattoo Waikiki has been in business for almost 30 years, and according to Yelp, walk-ins are welcome. They have thousands of designs to choose from along with original designs from tattoo artists.

Aloha Tattoo Wahiawa and American Made Tattoo Aiea are veteran owned and operated. They both accept walk-ins, have budget-friendly designs and offer free parking.

To look at the list of best Tattoo spots on Oahu, head to Yelp’s website for more.