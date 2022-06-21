HONOLULU (KHON2) — Stopping at a pupu bar and getting something to eat is what many people do in Hawaii.

Pupu, meaning something hot or cold and usually a bite-sized appetizer, is a popular thing to order while out at a restaurant.

On Oahu, most local restaurants will not call their smaller plates appetizers but instead pupus.

Yelp ranks the best pupu spots within a region and came out with their list of best pupu in Honolulu for June 2022.

They consider the reviews, popularity and location when coming out with their ranks.

Best pupu on Oahu:

The Surfing Pig – Honolulu Uncle Bo’s Pupu Bar & Grill – Kaimuki Workplay – Kaka’ako Off the Wall Craft Beer & Wine – Ala Moana Moku Kitchen – Honolulu Side Street Inn – Honolulu XO Restaurant – Honolulu Xclusive Bar and Lounge – Honolulu Cafe Duck Butt – Kaka’ako Restuarant 604 – Honolulu

To read the full list and see when these restaurants and eateries are open, head to Yelp’s website.