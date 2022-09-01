HONOLULU (KHON2) – Stopping at a pupu bar and getting something to eat is what many people do in Hawaii.

Pupu, meaning something hot or cold and usually a bite-sized appetizer, is a popular thing to order while out at a restaurant.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

On Maui, most local restaurants will not call their smaller plates appetizers but instead pupus.

Yelp ranks the best pupu spots within a region and came out with their list of best pupu near Kihei for August 2022.

They consider the reviews, popularity and location when coming out with their ranks.

Best pupu near Kihei:

Nalu’s South Shore Grill Coconut’s Fish Cafe Da Kitchen Maui Monkeypod Kitchen by Merriman Coconut’s Fish Cafe Cuatro ‘Ami ‘Ami Bar and Grill Cafe O’Lei Three’s Bar & Grill Kinaole Grill Food Truck

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

To read the full list and see when these restaurants and eateries are open, head to Yelp’s website.