HONOLULU (KHON2) – Stopping at a pupu bar and getting something to eat is what many people do in Hawaii.
Pupu, meaning something hot or cold and usually a bite-sized appetizer, is a popular thing to order while out at a restaurant.
On Maui, most local restaurants will not call their smaller plates appetizers but instead pupus.
Yelp ranks the best pupu spots within a region and came out with their list of best pupu near Kihei for August 2022.
They consider the reviews, popularity and location when coming out with their ranks.
Best pupu near Kihei:
- Nalu’s South Shore Grill
- Coconut’s Fish Cafe
- Da Kitchen Maui
- Monkeypod Kitchen by Merriman
- Coconut’s Fish Cafe
- Cuatro
- ‘Ami ‘Ami Bar and Grill
- Cafe O’Lei
- Three’s Bar & Grill
- Kinaole Grill Food Truck
What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News
To read the full list and see when these restaurants and eateries are open, head to Yelp’s website.