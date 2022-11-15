HONOLULU (KHON2) — Whether you fly to Hawaii for the beaches, tropical climate, or never-ending hiking trails, one thing you will also experience is delicious Hawaiian food.

Because Hawaii is a melting pot full of rich culture, it comes with great food, like Chinese, Japanese, Indian, Portuguese, Polynesian and more.

Poke is a very popular traditional Hawaii dish that consists of raw chunks of fish over rice or salad.

When flying to Hawaii, people will search from the North Shore to the South for the best poke spot.

Trip Advisor ranks the best poke within a region and came out with their list of best poke on Oahu for Nov.

Best poke on Oahu:

Maguro Spot – Honolulu Poke Bar – Honolulu Musubi Cafe Iyasume – Honolulu Goofy Cafe & Dine – Honolulu Foodland – Haleiwa Uahi Island Grill – Kailua Fresh Catch – Honolulu Haleiwa Beach House – Haleiwa Island Vintage Coffee – Honolulu Nico’s Pier 38 – Honolulu

They consider the reviews, popularity and location when coming out with their ranks.